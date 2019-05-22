Strong demand to maintain high iron ore price but off peak, Goldman says

Iron ore prices have peaked but will remain at elevated levels because of strong demand from China, Goldman Sachs says

The combination of strong demand from Chinese steel producers and weak supply after the January dam disaster in January forced Vale (NYSE:VALE) to cut operations in Brazil have pushed up iron ore prices by nearly 40% to a five-year high of $103/mt.

"Going forward, we expect demand to soften while supply to partially recover," Goldman writes. "The $100/ton iron price, while justified for May and June, also reflects a market that is at peak tightness."

While housing starts should slow later this year, Goldman thinks the Chinese government likely will "keep the deceleration gradual rather than abrupt, given the importance of the property sector to the economy and the government’' desire to maintaining growth stability."

