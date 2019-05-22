Tonix perks up 17% as capital raise looms

Nano cap Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP +17% ) is up on below-average volume. Shares have jumped 30% since Monday but remain mired in a pronounced downtrend that began in July of last year after lead drug Tonmya (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) failed a late-stage study in posttraumatic stress disorder. The stock has lost over 90% of its value since then.

No particular news accounts for the recent action, although the company will soon need to execute a capital raise. In its most recent 10-Q, it stated (page 8) that it has sufficient resources ($17.2M of working capital at the end of March) to fund operations only through this year.