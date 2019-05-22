Exec at Boeing's South Carolina Dreamliner plant to depart

The executive in charge of Boeing's (BA -1.7% ) 787 Dreamliner factory in North Charleston, S.C., is leaving the company; a full-time successor has not been named.

David Carbon has served as the VP of Operations at the plant since 2016 but will return to Australia to care for his family, the company says.

Carbon also was named in a recent lawsuit by a former flight team worker who claimed the company lied about a bird strike during a test flight and later fired him; the company says the departure is unrelated to the lawsuit.