Viasat contracted to provide Link 16-capable LEO satellite

Viasat (VSAT +0.8% ) today announced a contract to deliver the first Link-16 capable spacecraft for low earth orbit.

The contract, with the administrator of the Space Enterprise Consortium, will result in a satellite designed to enhance situational awareness for warfighters by using a constellation of satellites offering greater access to Link 16 capabilities (networks which exchange data over a common link that's continuously updated in real time).

It's the next step in transforming Link 16 from a line-of-sight network to a beyond-line-of-sight network, which will include ground vehicles, aircraft, maritime vessels and dismounted users.