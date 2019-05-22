United CEO eyes the long game on 737 Max

United Continental (UAL -1.3% ) CEO Oscar Munoz says he will be on the first flight of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft when it is approved to fly again.

"Returning it safely and getting the perception of the flying public to know that it's safe is gonna be a critical component of our strategy," noted Munoz at today's UAL annual shareholder meeting.

He noted that United plans to fly the 737 Max far into the future, so a few extra weeks or months to land FAA approval at this time shouldn't be significant in the long run.