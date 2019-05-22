Seanergy Maritime resumed as a Buy at Maxim

Seanergy Maritime (SHIP -2.7% ) is reinstated with a Buy rating and a $4 price target, cut from $10 previously, at Maxim Group, after the dry bulk ship operator completed a 4.2M-share equity offering earlier this month to prepay debt and acquire ships.

Maxim says it is maintaining 2019 revenue and EBITDA estimates for SHIP based on a previously published decline in revenue in H1 2019 due in part to reduced Brazilian iron ore exports to China, and it moderates previous forecasts for a meaningful rebound in revenue and EBITDA in 2020 because of slightly lower contract pricing from competition, as well as higher crew and fuel costs.

The firm says its $4 stock price target is based on 6x its 2020 EBITDA forecast, using a slightly lower multiple compared with the peer group average EV/EBITDA multiple of 7x based in part on SHIP's above-average leverage.