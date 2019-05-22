Semis lag on Huawei-related cuts, Qualcomm ruling

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 1.8% with the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) down 0.4% after another rough day of news and US-China trade tensions.

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Arm Holdings told staff to suspend “all active contracts, support entitlements, and any pending engagements” with Huawei. Arm provides the IP used in about 90% of the world's mobile processors.

Analog Devices provided a soft outlook and Inphi cut its guidance on Huawei uncertainties while Ambarella shares tanked as the U.S. threatened to blacklist customers Dahua and Hikvision.

Stepping away from China, Qualcomm lost its FTC case with the ruling finding QCOM violated antitrust rules. Qualcomm will seek an immediate injunction and appeal.

Upcoming: Synopsys reports earnings after the bell today.

