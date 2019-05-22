Eros Now partners with Paytm First loyalty program

Eros Now, the streaming platform for India-based Eros International (NYSE:EROS), has partnered with Paytm First to offer subscription-based loyalty rewards to its members.

That will allow members of Paytm First (from Paytm, India's largest mobile-first financial services platform) access to Eros Now Plus services, including a library of more than 12,000 movies, TV shows, music,music videos and short-form content.