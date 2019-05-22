PDC Energy, Kimmeridge trade insults as shares slide

PDC Energy (PDCE -3.5% ) plunges to its lowest in three months as the company's proxy fight with 5% shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management continues to escalate, with the two sides trading assertions over the perceived independence of Kimmeridge managing partner Ben Dell, who is vying for a seat on PDCE's board.

PDCE accuses Dell of "seeking preferential treatment" and for using the company as a vehicle for deals benefiting Kimmeridge.

The activist investor said earlier it does not own shares in any other publicly traded or privately held energy companies and does not hold any lease positions other than a minerals fund that leases less than 10% of its Delaware Basin acreage to PDCE.

PDCE shareholders are scheduled to vote on the competing director slates at the company's May 29 annual meeting.