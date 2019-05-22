Judge approves $105M PG&E wildfire assistance fund

PG&E (PCG +3% ) may set up a $105M housing fund for victims of 2017 and 2018 wildfires in California, rules the judge overseeing the power producer's bankruptcy.

The judge wants to see PG&E's proposed fund up and running as quickly as possible, he told at a hearing today, urging the company and committees for its unsecured creditors and wildfire victims to try to agree on a fund administrator in five days.

PG&E says the $105M for its fund will come from available cash.