Dental market could improve, but who knows when - Schein CFO

At the UBS Healthcare Conference, Henry Schein (HSIC -0.3% ) CFO Steven Paladino said that there could be an inflection point where the dental market "accelerates a bit" but knowing when is the hard part. The company is not planning for it yet, maintaining its current guidance.

CEO Stanley Bergman cited the fast-growing specialty area, including implants, adding that oral care should see growth considering the aging population in the U.S.

Last week, Goldman Sachs cautioned that investor sentiment remains negative considering the company's "elevated valuation."

The average author rating on SA is Bullish. Quant rating and prevailing Sell Side rating are both Neutral.