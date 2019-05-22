Shoe Carnival shows late quarter bounce

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is on watch after the retailer misses estimates with its Q1 report.

Comparable sales fell 2.0% during the quarter, dragged down by a difficult February due to the later tax refund season and inclement weather. Shoe Carnival says it experienced a positive change in sales for the Easter time period of March and April, with comparable sales up 3.6%.

Gross margin fell 40 bps to 29.6% in Q1.

Net income was $13.9M vs. $13.0M a year ago.

SCVL +1.31% AH to $30.86.

