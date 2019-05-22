NetApp -5% on Q4 misses, downside outlook

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) drops 5% after Q4 results miss estimates and downside Q1 guidance with revenue of $1.315B to $1.465B (consensus: $1.48B) and EPS of $0.78 to $0.86 (consensus: $1.05).

Earlier today, Loop Capital predicted the lowered Q1 outlook but said the move was positive for investors since it eases H2 expectations.

In Q4, Product accounted for $1B of the total revenue (last year: $1.02B), Software maintenance was $242M versus $234M, and Hardware maintenance was $353 compared to $383M.

Cash from operations totaled $399M compared to $494M in last year's quarter.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.