Vipshop +8.4% as revenues rise and top high estimates

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) has jumped 8.4% after hours after topping high estimates with its Q1 revenues that rose 7.3% in renminbi terms.

That growth was mainly driven by growth in active customers. Gross merchandise value for Q1 rose 11% to 33.8B yuan.

Gross profit rose 8.7% to 4.4B yuan (about $649.1M), while gross margin ticked up to 20.4%.

Meanwhile operating expenses dropped as a percentage of net revenue, to 16.95%

Operating income increased 30.3% to 863.2M yuan, and attributable net income rose 64.7% to 872.3M yuan.

Liquidity (including restricted cash) was 6.3B yuan -- about $938.3M. Net cash from operations for the quarter was 692M yuan (about $103.1M), while free cash flow out was about $243.8M.

For Q2, it's guiding to net revenues of 20.7B-21.7B yuan -- a growth rate of 0% to 5% in renminbi terms, and about vs. consensus of about $3.12B.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

Previously: Vipshop Holdings Limited beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (May. 22 2019)

Press release