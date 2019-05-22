Organovo down 11% after hours on tepid FQ4 results, extended timeline for liver tissue patch

Micro cap Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) is off 11% after hours in reaction to its preliminary fiscal Q4 results. Highlights:

Revenue was $0.7M (-38%), net loss was ($7.0M).

Cash and equivalents totaled $36.5M at the end of March. Current resources plus the continued use of its at-the-market stock sales facility should be sufficient to fund operations into calendar 2021.

Citing the need for additional preclinical studies, additional work to optimize the manufacturing process and the need for more data to support prolonged functionality and therapeutic benefits, the preclinical timeline for its liver tissue patch will be extended into calendar 2020 which will also push its planned pre-IND meeting with the FDA further out. The company does not expect to launch the first in-human trials until calendar 2021.