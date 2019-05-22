Semiconductors, retailers drag stocks lower

Stocks tipped lower amid continuing trade worries and declines in Qualcomm and several retailer names.

Qualcomm plunged 10.9% - its biggest one-day drop since January 2017 - after a federal judge ruled the chipmaker violated antitrust law by using its dominant position to exact excessive licensing fees, a decision that could shake up the broader smartphone industry.

The news, plus reports that the U.S. is considering blacklisting several more Chinese firms, weighed many of the stocks within the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (-2.1%).

Retailers also were sent reeling after the release of quarterly results from Lowe's, which plunged 11.8% on weaker than expected earnings, and Nordstrom, which dropped 9.2% as its quarterly earnings and revenue missed expectations.

The S&P energy sector (-1.5%) sank alongside oil prices after U.S. government data showed a surprising increase in crude stockpiles; U.S. WTI settled 2.7% lower to $61.42/bbl.

On the plus side, investors pondered the minutes from the Fed's May 1 meeting, which indicated the central bank will not make any moves regarding rates "for some time."

Defensive plays led the way among the S&P 500 sectors, led by utilities (+0.8%), health care (+0.6%), consumer staples (+0.6%) and real estate (+0.4%).

U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending the two-year yield down 2 bps to 2.22% and the 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 2.39%.