Synopsys beats Q2 estimates, adjusts outlook

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) +0.8% reports Q2 beats with 8% Y/Y revenue growth. The Q3 outlook has in-line revenue of $810-850M (estimate: $828.85M) and upside EPS of $1.07-1.12 (estimate: $1.06).

The in-line FY19 view was adjusted due to the Huawei ban uncertainty and now has $3.29-3.35B in revenue (was: $3.29B to $3.34B; estimate: $3.33B) and $4.24-4.40 EPS (was: $4.20 to $4.27; estimate: $4.28).

Q2 revenue breakdown: Time-based license, $558.3M (estimate: $629.1M); Upfront, $143.4M (estimate: $122.4M); Maintenance and Service, $134.5M (estimate: $126.5M).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET

