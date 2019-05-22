L Brands +9% after earnings topper

L Brands (NYSE:LB) is on watch after the mall retailer's Q1 sales tally tops even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Comparable sales were flat during the quarter, while EPS of $0.14 exceeded the company’s guidance of about breakeven. Comparable sales fell 5% at the Victoria's Secret segment and increased 13% at Bath & Body Works.

The retailer sees Q2 EPS of $0.15 to $0.20 vs. $0.23 consensus and full-year EPS of $2.30 to $2.60 vs. $2.20 to $2.60 prior view and $2.37 consensus.

Shares of L Brands are up 8.79% AH.

