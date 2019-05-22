Cisco adds Northrop's Bush to board

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has added Wesley Bush, chairman of Northrop Grumman, to its board.

The move is effective yesterday.

Bush has spent more than 35 years in aerospace and defense. He was CEO of Northrop Grumman from 2010-2018 and has been that company's chairman since 2011. He had served in various roles at TRW before its acquisition by Northrop Grumman in 2002.

"His insights from leading a complex, multinational business will add great value to us as we continue to transform Cisco to deliver new experiences for our customers," says Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.