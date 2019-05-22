CenturyLink shareholders vote against executive pay in meeting

In today's CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) annual meeting, shareholders approved typical items including directors and auditor selection, but rejected executive compensation in an advisory vote.

The say-on-pay resolution saw 269.3M votes for, but 394.4M votes against. CEO Jeff Storey was paid $35.7M in 2018, according to the company's proxy statement; former CEO Glen F. Post III received $10.74M, while current CFO Indraneel Dev got $2.73M, and former CFO Sunit Patel got $6.93M.

Shareholders elected 13 directors by wide margins and ratified appointing KPMG.

They also approved an amendment to increase the number of shares of authorized stock, to 2.2B from a previous 1.6B shares. And they rejected a shareholder proposal regarding lobbying activities.