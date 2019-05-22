Avon jumps 15.2% as Natura confirms all-stock buyout (updated)

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) has jumped 15.2% after hours, adding on to healthy day gains, following confirmation from Natura Cosmeticos (OTC:NUACF) of an acquisition of Avon, for all stock.

Precise terms weren't disclosed though Natura notes it's a 28% premium for Avon holders. The combined group is set for annual gross revenues of more than $10B across 100 countries.

Natura expects the tie-up to generate target synergies of $150M-$250M per year, some of which will be reinvested to "further enhance capabilities in digital and social selling, research & development and brand initiatives and to continue to grow the Group’s geographic footprint."

A new Brazilian holding company has been created for the deal -- Natura Holding SA. Based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.3 Natura Holding shares for each share of Avon common stock, Avon shareholders will hold about 24% of the combined company, with Natura holding 76%.

Based on Natura's closing yesterday, the deal marks a 28% premium to Avon shareholders.

Avon closed today up 9.1% after the Financial Times reported a deal was near.

Updated: That's about $2B worth of stock.