Sempra seeks more time to complete Cameron LNG export plant

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has asked U.S. energy regulators for a 15-month extension until September 2020 to complete the $10B Cameron liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved construction of three liquefaction trains at Cameron in June 2014 and required the project be completed within five years.

The first train at Cameron started producing LNG earlier this month and is expected to export its first cargo in coming weeks, while SRE has said Cameron Trains 2 and 3 will enter service in Q1 and Q2 of 2020.

Lead contractor McDermott (NYSE:MDR) reaffirms its schedule for the project, expecting initial LNG production from the third and final train to occur in Q2 2020.