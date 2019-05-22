Atlantic Coast pipeline seeks appeal extension from Supreme Court

The U.S. Solicitor General has asked the Supreme Court to extend the time the government has to file a petition in an appeal of a circuit court decision preventing Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from building the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline across the Appalachian Trail in Virginia.

Dominion suspended construction in early December after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service permit that authorized building the pipeline in areas inhabited by threatened or endangered species.

Dominion says it welcomes news that the Solicitor General would join the case, noting that 56 other pipelines have operated across the Appalachian Trail for decades.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) also are partners in the 1.4B cf/day project.