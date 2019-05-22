Judge taps Feinberg as mediator in Bayer Roundup settlement talks

Attorney Kenneth Feinberg is appointed mediator for court-mandated settlement talks in U.S. litigation over allegations that Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Roundup weedkiller caused cancer.

The U.S. District Judge overseeing ~900 federal Roundup lawsuits appointed Feinberg after the parties failed to agree on a mediator.

Feinberg previously led mediation talks over the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund, the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster, Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal and General Motors ignition switch litigation.

More than 13K plaintiffs across the U.S. allege Roundup causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and that the company failed to warn about the risk; the vast majority of lawsuits are pending in various state courts.