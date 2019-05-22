Frontier Communications may have breached covenant with draw - report

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) may have violated a loan covenant with a Q1 draw on a revolving facility, according to a report from credit-research firm Covenant Review.

As of March 31, there was $375M outstanding under the revolver, according to the report. "We understand that Frontier may have initially drawn a greater amount under the revolver and then subsequently paid down a portion prior to the fiscal quarter end," Covenant Review says.

That raises the question of whether the first draw violated a covenant in the indenture governing the company's 9% senior notes due 2031, it says.

Frontier would have a chance to cure a default within a grace period if it did breach the covenant.

Source: Bloomberg