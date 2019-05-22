Occidental Petro to build world's largest direct air capture plant in Permian

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Carbon Engineering Ltd. unveil plans to build the world's largest "direct air capture" and sequestration facility in the Permian Basin, aiming for a major breakthrough on a technology seen as crucial to reaching emissions reduction goals.

The project would employ a process called enhanced oil recovery: sucking carbon dioxide directly from the air and injecting it into the ground to assist with oil production.

The companies say they expect to begin construction of the first plant in 2021, becoming operational no later than 2023, and aim to eventually build multiple plants each able to capture 1M mt/year of carbon.