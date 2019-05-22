Court gives Viasat, Telebras approval of service contract

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Telebras, Brazil's state-owned monopoly telecom, have won final approval of their contract in the Tribunal de Contas da União (Federal Court of Accounts).

That will allow the two to move forward on providing countrywide Internet service.

The court last fall had requested modifications to the contract, and today approved all modifications.

It also allows the companies to leverage Telebras' Geostationary Satellite for Defense and Strategic Communications for enterprise and aviation markets, along with community Wi-Fi hotspot and residential service.