Zero-carbon future must include nuclear, Southern CEO says

Nuclear power must be included with renewables as part of any serious effort to decarbonize U.S. energy, Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) Chairman, President and CEO Tom Fanning said at the company's annual meeting today.

While wind and solar should be part of the U.S. energy mix, Fanning said energy storage is not where it needs to be for the grid to rely on wind and solar, and a diversified portfolio that considers renewables with nuclear and natural gas are needed to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Among SO shareholder voting items, 94% supported approval for Fanning's 2019 incentive pay, which links part of his salary to the company's emission reduction goals for 2030 and 2050.