BHP sees end to coal era 'potentially sooner than expected'

BHP will not add production of thermal coal as the miner prioritizes growth in commodities tied to the shift to renewable energy and electric transport, CFO Peter Beaven tells investors.

Coal likely will be "phased out, potentially sooner than expected," Beaven says, adding the company has "no appetite for growth in energy coal regardless of asset attractiveness."

At BHP's thermal coal mine in Australia and the Cerrejon operation in Colombia, where it has a one-third share, the company will focus on "maximizing value to shareholders, whether we are long-term owners or not," Beaven says.

Meanwhile, BHP plans to expand nickel production to meet anticipated demand for electric vehicle batteries and continues to see potash as a valuable long-term option, regards its Jansen project in Canada as a potential high-margin, long-life asset.

