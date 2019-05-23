India stocks rally with Modi set for election victory

Official data from India's Election Commission is showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in 292 of the 542 seats available in parliament, well over the 272 seats needed for a majority.

It would be a historic back-to-back victory in India's general election, allowing Modi to push ahead with reforms to combat unemployment and rural distress that have persisted during his five years in power.

The broad Nifty index rose 1.4% to historic highs on the news, while the rupee gained towards 69.20 to the dollar and the yield on the 10-year bond dropped 3 bps to 7.23%.

