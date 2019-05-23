India stocks rally with Modi wins re-election

Official data from India's Election Commission is showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party set to win more than 340 seats available in the lower house of parliament, well over the 272 needed for a majority.

It's a historic back-to-back victory in India's general election, allowing Modi to push ahead with reforms to combat unemployment and rural distress that have persisted during his five years in power.

The broad Nifty index rose 1.4% to historic highs on the news, while the rupee gained towards 69.20 to the dollar and the yield on the 10-year bond dropped 3 bps to 7.23%.

