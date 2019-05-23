Pound slips further as May resignation expected

Theresa May's job is hanging by a thread after Andrea Leadsom, a high-profile pro-Brexit Cabinet minister, resigned on Wednesday.

Pound investors are bailing out of the currency - down another 0.4% overnight to $1.2612 - amid increasing uncertainty about who will be running the country, and who will handle further negotiations with the EU.

The Times newspaper reported that May would name a date for her departure tomorrow, but would remain as prime minister while her successor is elected in a two-stage process.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP