Markets closely watching EU elections

Investor sentiment is turning to Europe as elections across the EU and the potential rise of populist parties give traders another thing to worry about in a region already shaken up by central bank policies, potential U.S. tariffs and Brexit.

The results are particularly important in Italy, where the performance of the coalition parties could heavily influence budget talks with the bloc and spook Italian bonds and equities.

Gains for their ideological peers across the continent might also hurt the pound and the euro - which is languishing near a two-year low against the dollar - by increasing the chances of a hard Brexit and making it more difficult for proponents of closer European ties.

Euro Stoxx 50 -1.6% ; Euro -0.1% to $1.1138.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR