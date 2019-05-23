UBS next to cut Apple price target

Slowing iPhone demand, trade war headwinds and possible ripple effects from a Huawei battle don’t bode well for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), according to UBS, which cut its 12-month price target on the iPhone maker to $225 (from $235).

UBS still has a Buy rating on the stock, but cited evidence from a survey of 8,000 people across six countries that suggests consumers are in no rush to upgrade their phones, and for iPhones specifically, "purchase intention" looks to be stabilizing at a low level in all regions except China.

Shares are down 2.2% premarket to $178.73/share, taking losses to 15% for the month of May.

Apple currently has a Sell-side average rating of Outperform, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Bullish, and Quant Rating of Very Bullish.