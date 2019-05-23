Veoneer prices upsize concurrent offering of common stock and convertible senior notes

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) has priced its public offerings of 24M shares of common stock at $17.50 per share and $180M of its 4.00% convertible unsecured senior notes due June 1, 2024 .

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 3.6M shares of common stock and $27M of notes.

The offerings are expected to result in combined gross proceeds of $600M, or $690M if the overallotment options exercised in full.

The offerings are expected to close on May 28.

The notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.00% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears.