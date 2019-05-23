DJIA futures fall more than 250 points

EU elections, Brexit drama and the usual U.S.-China tensions are rattling U.S. stock index futures, with Dow and the S&P 500 down 1% and Nasdaq off by 1.4% .

A flurry of U.S economic reports are also on tap, including the latest weekly jobless claims data, a flash reading of manufacturing and services PMI figures for May, as well as a new home sales for April.

In corporate news, Medtronic, Best Buy, Hewlett Packard, and Intuit are all set to report their earnings for the first quarter.

Oil is down 1.6% at $60.40/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1275/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 4 bps to 2.35%.

