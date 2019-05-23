TELUS prices US debt offering
May 23, 2019 6:15 AM ETTELUS Corporation (TU)TUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has priced an offering of $500M senior unsecured notes at $99.048 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 4.357% per annum and will mature on June 15, 2049.
- Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 28.
- The net proceeds will be used for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, including outstanding commercial paper, the redemption of a portion of the C$1B aggregate principal amount outstanding on the Company’s 5.05% Series CH Notes due July 23, 2020 and for general corporate purposes.