Facebook ends commissions for political ad sales

Once seen as a growth area, political ads are now viewed within Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) as more of a headache.

Senior leaders at the company have debated whether it should cease running political ads entirely, but CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the final call to stay in the business, though changes will be made to how it operates.

The tech giant has now stopped paying commissions to employees who sell political ads - making its ad-buying portal largely self-serve -ahead of election campaigns for 2020.