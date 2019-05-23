Hormel Foods lowered FY2019 guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) reports volume rose 1% in Q2.

Revenue by segment: Grocery Products: $635.32M (+2.2%); Refrigerated Foods: $1.26B (+1%); Jennie-O Turkey Store: $305.26M (+0.5%); International & Other: $146.29M (-8.6%).

Gross profit rate fell 110 bps to 20%.

SG&A expense rate improved 150 bps to 7.3%.

Operating margin rate up 40 bps to 13.3%.

The company repurchased 0.6M shares for $23M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $9.50B to $10B; Diluted EPS: $1.71 to $ 1.85; Tax rate: 17.5% to 19.5%.

HRL -1.49% premarket.

