Kontoor Brands begins trading today

Kontoor Brands (KTB) announces that it completed the separation from VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) and is now an independently-traded company.

Kontoor Brands houses the Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic denim brands.

Kontoor says it's focused on pursuing five strategic priorities: 1) scaling its advantage in the core denim business; 2) accelerating its positions in high-value segments, channels and geographies; 3) building advantaged positions to reach new consumers; 4) driving an unwavering focus on margin expansion and improving capital efficiency; and 5) creating a highly engaged and performance-driven team.

The public launch of Kontoor gives Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) a jeans sector trading peer.

Source: Press Release