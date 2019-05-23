Neovasc up 46% premarket on positive two-year Reducer data

Nano cap Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) is up 46% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of two-year follow-up data on the Neovasc Reducer in 50 patients with refractory disabling angina (chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart). The results were just published in the International Journal of Cardiology.

The study found that the CE-Mark'd device was safe over the two-year period with no device-related adverse events with reductions in angina symptoms and improved quality of life.

The Reducer, deployed like a stent, provides relief from angina symptoms by altering the blood flow in the heart's circulatory system, increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic (inadequate blood flow) areas of cardiac muscle.