Best Buy factors tariffs into full-year guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is on watch after reporting Q1 EPS ahead of estimates and setting mixed guidance.

The retailer reports U.S. comparable sales were up 1.3% to beat the consensus estimate of +0.9%. Comparable sales of appliances rose 10.5% during the quarter. Domestic online revenue increased 14.5 percent to $1.31B to account for 15.4% of total domestic revenue. Total domestic revenue was up 0.8% to $8.48B, while international revenue fell 5.2% to $661M.

Best Buy says domestic gross margin was 23.7% of sales during the quarter vs. 23.3% a year ago. The gross profit rate increase was primarily driven by the impact of GreatCall's higher gross profit rate and improved product margin rates to partially offset higher supply chain costs.

Looking ahead, Best Buy sees full-year revenue of $43.9B vs. $43.6B consensus and EPS of $5.45 to $5.65 vs. $5.63 consensus. "This outlook balances our better-than-expected Q1 earnings, the fact that it is early in the year and our best estimate of the impact associated with the recent increase in tariffs on goods imported from China," says incoming CEO Corie Barry. "Specifically, I am referring to the increase in tariffs from 10% to 25% on the products on the $200 billion List 3 that originally went into effect last September," he adds.

Shares of Best Buy are up 0.12% premarket to $69.25.

