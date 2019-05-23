Boston Sci launches study of next-gen Watchman FLX device

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has initiated a 1,600-subject global clinical trial, OPTION, evaluating its next-generation WATCHMAN FLX left atrial appendage closure device compared to first-line oral anticoagulants for the reduction in stroke risk in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation who undergo a cardiac ablation procedure.

The primary efficacy endpoint will be a composite of all-cause death, stroke and systemic embolism through 36 months. The primary safety endpoint will be incidence of non-procedure bleeding through 36 months.

The new version of the device, designed for simplified implantation, enhanced ability to recapture and reposition during the procedure and enhanced sealing within the left atrial appendage, was CE Mark'd in March. The original WATCHMAN has been implanted in more than 80,000 patients.