Weibo -9.8% on revenue miss, weak outlook

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) plunges 9.8% pre-market after Q1 results beat on EPS but miss on revenue and the Q2 outlook has downside revenue of $427-437M versus the $483.93M estimate.

Q1 ad and marketing revenue was up 13% Y/Y to $341.1M. Value-added service revenue was up 24% Y/Y to $58M.

MAUs were 465M at the quarter's end, a net add of 54M users Y/Y. Mobile made up about 94% of the total.

DAUs were 203M, up 19M Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA was $140.8M compared to the $133.8M consensus.

