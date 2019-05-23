TD Bank Group Q2 Canadian, U.S. retail revenue grows Y/Y

TD Bank Group's (NYSE:TD) fiscal Q2 reflects Y/Y revenue growth in Canadian and U.S. retail businesses and stronger Q/Q growth in its wholesale business.

Q2 adjusted net income of C$3.20B (US$2.38B), or C$1.75 (US$1.30) per share beats the consensus estimate of C$1.68.

Compares with C$2.88B, or C$1.57 per share, in Q1 and C$2.99B, or C$1.62 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted net interest income of C$5.87B improved from C$5.86B in Q1 and C$5.40B in Q2 2018.

Q2 adjusted return on common equity of 17.0% improved from 15.0% in Q1, but fell from 17.6% in Q2 2018.

Canadian retail adjusted net income of C$1.88B increased 2% Y/Y and revenue rose 8% on increased volumes, higher margins and more assets under management in its wealth business.

U.S. retail adjusted net income of C$1.26B rose 20% Y/Y, with TD Ameritrade contributing C$258M; the U.S. retail bank net income of C$1.01B increased 17% Y/Y on an adjusted basis.

Wholesale banking net income of C$221M fell by C$46M from a year ago due to higher non-interest expenses, partly offset by lower provision for credit losses; wholesale bank continues to invest in the global expansion of its U.S. dollar strategy.

Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.

Previously: The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats by C$0.07, beats on revenue (May 23)