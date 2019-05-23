Seadrill seeing higher contracting activity in deepwater market

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +3.2% pre-market despite reporting a larger than expected Q1 loss, as the company says it is beginning to see improvements in dayrates for longer-term work.

SDRL "continue(s) to see increased contracting activity in the deepwater market, in many instances with improved contract terms such as mobilization payments and certain capex being paid for by the customer," CEO Anton Dibowitz says.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA totaled $72M, but the company expects Q2 adjusted EBITDA will drop to ~$55M.

SDRL says its contract backlog as of May 23 was $1.9B.