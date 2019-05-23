BJ's Wholesale Club +4% after citing building momentum

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) reports comparable sales rose 1.9% in Q1 without factoring in fuel vs. +1.5% consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA of $124M in Q1 vs. $122M a year ago and $120M consensus.

Gross margin was 16.3% of sales vs. 16.2% consensus. Merchandise gross margin was up 30 bps compared to a year ago.

Looking ahead, BJ's expects full-year revenue of $12.9B to $13.2B vs. $13.3B consensus and EPS of $1.42 to $1.50 vs. $1.47 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $590M to $600M is anticipated. "We continue to see momentum across our business and are encouraged by the opportunities ahead of us, as we continue to transform BJ's Wholesale Club," says CEO Christopher Baldwin.

Shares of BJ's are up 3.90% premarket to $26.40.

