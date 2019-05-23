Whirlpool sets out long-term goals

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) hosts its Investor Day event in New York City today.

The company says management will outline long-term value creation goals, including earnings before interest and tax margin of approximately 10%, free cash flow as a percent of sales of 6%+ and return on invested capital of 12-14%.

"Our long-term value creation goals highlight our strong commitment to delivering margin expansion in all regions and improved free cash flow," says Whirlpool CFO Jim Peters. "We are committed to fully investing in our business to provide innovative products and services to our consumers, while also maintaining proper financial flexibility and returning excess cash to shareholders," he adds.

Source: Press Release