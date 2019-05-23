NeoPhotonics +1.5% on outlook cut

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) joins Lumentum, Qorvo, and Inphi in cutting its outlook due to uncertainties around the U.S. actions against Huawei.

For Q2, NPTN now expects GAAP revenue of $75M to $80M, down from $88M to $93M.

Adjusted EPS is trimmed from -$0.06 to $0.04 to -$0.15 to -$0.05. Non-GAAP gross margin falls from 25% to 29% to 22% to 26% and operating expenses adjust from within $0.5M of $24M to the range of $22M to $23M.

NeoPhotonics says it has fully complied with the blacklist order and stopped shipments and that the action will have a material impact on the company.

Management quote: “Our objective is now to move rapidly to lower manufacturing and operating expense levels to be cash positive at a lower revenue level."