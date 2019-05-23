RBC Q2 reflects capital markets, personal & commercial banking growth

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Q2 net income of C$3.23B (US$2.40B), or C$2.20 (US$1.63) per share, increased 6% Y/Y and EPS growth of 7%, reflecting growth in Capital Markets, Personal & Commercial Banking, and Wealth Management.

Partly offset by lower earnings in Investor & Treasury Services and Insurance.

Per-share earnings missed the average analyst estimate of C$2.22.

Q2 revenue of C$11.5B fell 1% Q/Q, rose 14% Y/Y, driven by volume growth and margin expansion in Canadian Banking and U.S. Wealth Management; beat consensus estimate by C$740M.

Q2 return on common equity of 17.5% fell by 60 basis points Y/Y, rose by 80 bps Q/Q.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

